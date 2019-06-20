One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black Woman In Walgreens Turns Himself In

The man suspected in the shooting death of a Black woman he was told was shoplifting turned himself in to police on Wednesday night.

According to NBC-Chicago, Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release his name to the public.

As we previously reported, on June 13 46-year-old Sircie Varnado, who was described as “she was disabled and unemployed,” was pronounced dead after a man pretending to be a the store’s security guard confronted her and fatally shot her.

Apparently, the store manager suspected Varnado was shoplifting, but instead of calling the police, they called a friend and former security guard who lived nearby. Surveillance video shows Varnado trying to leave the store with items in her hand, but is stopped by the former security guard. Varnado breaks free from his grip, but the man throws her to the ground, pulls out his weapon and shoots her in the face, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The suspect then picked up the single shell casing, ran out and fled in a SUV.

Varnado was unarmed during the time of the shooting and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

“She didn’t deserve to be executed like that. He could have just held her for the police. He didn’t have to shoot her in her face. She didn’t have no weapon,” said April Reed, Varnado’s sister told CBS earlier this week.

“He should have called the police,” said Varnado’s niece, Lydia Foster added.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Anthony Guglielmi, a CPD spokesman, said investigators had the name and home address of the man since the day of the Varnado’s death and had been in contact with his lawyer. But it took a week for him to turn himself in.

“Yes, the suspected Walgreens shooter is currently being questioned by area north detectives. He was taken into custody (Wednesday) night around 7 p.m. and is currently classified as a person of interest,” Guglielmi said.

It’s unknown which exact charges the suspect is facing, but the Tribune points out that the suspect has a history of arrests on drug, assault and impersonating a federal employee charges. Police also claim the suspect was an “unofficial security guard” at that Walgreens location and does have a valid FOID card and concealed carry license, WLS-TV noted.

Meanwhile, a Walgreens spokesman wrote in a statement: “We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve.”

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when they become available.

