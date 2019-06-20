Where there’s smoke there’s fire and it looks like the rumors surrounding Porsha Williams and Dennis Mckinley’s relationship are true. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta couple officially called it quits, E! News confirmed.

Fans began to speculate the couple’s demise after both Porsha and Dennis unfollowed each other on social media in May. Dennis was accused of cheating with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward, but denied allegations in a formal statement to E!.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said.

Well Porsha and Dennis unfollowed each other again despite the new mom posting him on her Instagram for Father’s Day.

Porsha and Dennis welcomed their baby girl PJ in March.

RELATED STORIES:

Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Denies Rumors He’s Been Cheating

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s Face

Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Call It Quits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com