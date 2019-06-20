Space Jam 2 Cast To Include Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, WNBA Stars & More

Space Jam 2 was officially confirmed back in February of this year, now we are starting to hear about all-star names who will be involved in the sequel.

According to ESPN, Lebron James’ new teammate, Anthony Davis, will be featured in the movie along with Damian Lillard and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, and Nneka Ogwumike.

Actress Sonequa Martin-Green has been cast to play Lebron’s wife in the movie. Klay Thompson has also been rumored to make an appearance, but following his ACL injury suffered in the finals, it’s unclear if he’ll still star in the remake.

Michael Jordan himself has said that he feels he should be included in a Space Jam sequel, and you would have to believe he would want at least one of his Jordan Brand members to be apart of the movie as well.

Insert Blake Griffin.

Griffin already spends his offseason doing stand up comedy, and doodle art; he even told Basketball Insiders he would be interested in featuring in the movie. “Absolutely, I’d love to be involved in any capacity, really. Space Jam was a huge part of my childhood. I actually had a Space Jam themed birthday party as a teen.”

LIVE look into the Space Jam 2 locker room. pic.twitter.com/Zn14cN5qWW — Fandango (@Fandango) September 19, 2018

If you remember, the first Space Jam movie was inspired by Nike’s ad campaign for the star of the original movie, His Airness. So it’s no surprise that reports surfaced saying NBA All-Stars like Steph Curry, and James Harden would not be featured in the Space Jam Sequel, due to rivaling sneaker contracts they have with Under Armour, and adidas respectively.

James and his long time business partner Maverick Carter have been plotting on this moment since 2014. They have reached numerous roadblocks but were finally able to lock Ryan Coogler (director of Black Panther) in as their director earlier this year. They were also able to secure a release date, set for summer of 2021, and now they’re getting the supporting cast together.

Filming is expected to begin this summer.

Space Jam 2 Cast To Include Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, WNBA Stars & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: