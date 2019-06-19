Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride: ‘My Role As A Father Is To Support My Kids’

Dwyane Wade made headlines in April when he posted on his social media pages his love and support for his son Zion, who was attending Miami Pride with stepmother Gabrielle Union and their family.

Months later in a recent interview with Variety, for the first time Wade is publicly talking about why supporting his 11-year-old son and his sexual orientation is his job as a parent.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade told the entertainment website at Cannes Lions, the annual advertising conference in the South of France.

“I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

When asked to give advice on parenting for Pride Month, the recently retired basketball star said that regardless of the month, his style never changes.

“I think people expect you to parent each kids the same. They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”

Wade also shared that he was taken aback when he realized that supporting his son was met with backlash on social media.

“I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you,” he said.

Bravo to Dwyane for leading the way with compassionate parenting! Our Black LGBTQ kids need our love and support and it’s our job to give it to them.

