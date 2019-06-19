Davido sat down with Sammy Approved of Hot 107.9 and Alex Bossip.com before to talk about his first Birthday Bash experience. The Afrobeat star revealed that he was born in Atlanta and spent alot of time here. He compares the dominant music scenes of Atlanta & Nigeria, as well as the women.
Davido Compares Atlanta & Nigeria’s Music Scenes & Women [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hotspotatl.com