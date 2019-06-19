CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilDThe Dee List

The #DeeList: Top 5 People Invited to the BBQ

0 reads
Leave a comment

Happy Juneteenth! Today is a celebration of black freedom and should be treated as such. But…everybody can’t sit with us. Sp before you put the meat on the grill, let’s discuss which allies are invited to the barbecue.

5. Keanu Reeves

Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Toy Story 4" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

First off, his name is KEANU. Secondly, he was in “Hardball.” Do it for G Baby.

4. Ellen DeGeneres

'An Evening with Ellen DeGeneres' in Calgary

Source: B. Roth/WENN for Tine Publicity / WENN

Ellen does more fighting for our rights than most of us do. Plus she dances on beat.

3. Billy Ray Cyrus

2019 CMA Music Festival Day 3 Concerts

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

When they tried to play Lil Nas X and give Billy Ray an award for “Old Town Road,” Billy made sure to let everyone know he would be nothing without Lil Nas X and the producer. Thanks for having our back.

2. Bernie Sanders

Democratic Presidential Candidates Hold First Debate In Las Vegas

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Not only is Bernie for the kids, but he’s 172 years old. This very well may be his last meal. At least let him enjoy some ribs and seasoned potato salad.

1. Dirk Nowitzki

2017 NBA Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Dirk spent his entire career as a Maverick, brought up a championship, and has a whole street named after him. He can go anywhere he’d like.

bernie sanders age , billy ray cyrus old town road , dirk nowitzki street , keanu reeves hardball , lild 979 the beat , lild dee list , lild word eye heard

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close