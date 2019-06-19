The #DeeList: Top 5 People Invited to the BBQ

Happy Juneteenth! Today is a celebration of black freedom and should be treated as such. But…everybody can’t sit with us. Sp before you put the meat on the grill, let’s discuss which allies are invited to the barbecue.

5. Keanu Reeves

First off, his name is KEANU. Secondly, he was in “Hardball.” Do it for G Baby.

4. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen does more fighting for our rights than most of us do. Plus she dances on beat.

3. Billy Ray Cyrus

When they tried to play Lil Nas X and give Billy Ray an award for “Old Town Road,” Billy made sure to let everyone know he would be nothing without Lil Nas X and the producer. Thanks for having our back.

2. Bernie Sanders

Not only is Bernie for the kids, but he’s 172 years old. This very well may be his last meal. At least let him enjoy some ribs and seasoned potato salad.

1. Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk spent his entire career as a Maverick, brought up a championship, and has a whole street named after him. He can go anywhere he’d like.

