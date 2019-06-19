Actress Bella Thorne Breaks Down Into Tears After Whoopi Goldberg Tells Her To Stop Taking Nude Photos

Meghan McCain is not the only one who is having drama with Whoopi Goldberg. Actress Bella Throne had an emotional breakdown on social media after Goldberg said on “The View” yesterday that she should not send naked photos to her boyfriend because she is a public figure.
See Also: Ilhan Omar Reacts To Meghan McCain’s White Tears
Thorne reportedly took naked photos and she was hacked causing the photos to go public. Goldberg said yesterday on “The View,” “Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants them. And if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry, your age does not — you don’t get to do that.”
Thorne had a complete emotional breakdown on social media, writing on Instagram, “Dear Whoopi, I have loved you for so long, but honestly, I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leak,” she wrote in a note that she uploaded on social media.
“Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place is sick and honestly disgusting. So what? A girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he’s already seen? I, as a woman, should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything? Is that what you want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what you want? I don’t.”
She also continued in several emotional videos, “Watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself.” She also has an upcoming appearance on “The View” that she wants to cancel, “I don’t really want you guys talking about your views to young girls because I would not want my daughter to learn that and I would never say that to her.”
We will see if Goldberg will address this on “The View.”
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 95
2.Source:Getty 2 of 95
3.Source:Getty 3 of 95
4.Source: 4 of 95
5.Source:Getty 5 of 95
6.Source: 6 of 95
7.Source:Getty 7 of 95
8.Source: 8 of 95
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 95
10.Source:Getty 10 of 95
11.Source:Getty 11 of 95
12.Source: 12 of 95
13.Source:Getty 13 of 95
14.Source: 14 of 95
15.Source:Getty 15 of 95
16.Source: 16 of 95
17.Source:Getty 17 of 95
18.Source: 18 of 95
19.Source:Getty 19 of 95
20.Source: 20 of 95
21.Source:Getty 21 of 95
22.Source: 22 of 95
23.Source:Getty 23 of 95
24.Source: 24 of 95
25.Source:Getty 25 of 95
26.Source: 26 of 95
27.Source:Getty 27 of 95
28.Source: 28 of 95
29.Source:Getty 29 of 95
30.Source: 30 of 95
31.Source:Getty 31 of 95
32.Source: 32 of 95
33.Source:Getty 33 of 95
34.Source: 34 of 95
35.Source:Getty 35 of 95
36.Source: 36 of 95
37.Source:Getty 37 of 95
38.Source: 38 of 95
39.Source:Getty 39 of 95
40.Source: 40 of 95
41.Source:Getty 41 of 95
42.Source: 42 of 95
43.Source: 43 of 95
44.Source:Getty 44 of 95
45.Source: 45 of 95
46.Source:Getty 46 of 95
47.Source: 47 of 95
48.Source: 48 of 95
49.Source: 49 of 95
50.Source:Getty 50 of 95
51.Source:Getty 51 of 95
52.Source: 52 of 95
53.Source:Getty 53 of 95
54.Source: 54 of 95
55.Source:Getty 55 of 95
56.Source: 56 of 95
57.Source:Getty 57 of 95
58.Source: 58 of 95
59.Source:Getty 59 of 95
60.Source: 60 of 95
61.Source: 61 of 95
62.Source:Getty 62 of 95
63.Source: 63 of 95
64.Source:Getty 64 of 95
65.Source: 65 of 95
66.Source:Getty 66 of 95
67.Source: 67 of 95
68.Source:Getty 68 of 95
69.Source:Getty 69 of 95
70.Source: 70 of 95
71.Source: 71 of 95
72.Source:Getty 72 of 95
73.Source: 73 of 95
74.Source:Getty 74 of 95
75.Source: 75 of 95
76.Source: 76 of 95
77.Source:Getty 77 of 95
78.Source: 78 of 95
79.Source:Getty 79 of 95
80.Source: 80 of 95
81.Source: 81 of 95
82.Source:Getty 82 of 95
83.Source:Getty 83 of 95
84.Source:Getty 84 of 95
85.Source:Getty 85 of 95
86.Source:Getty 86 of 95
87.Source:Getty 87 of 95
88.Source:Getty 88 of 95
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 95
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 95
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 95
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 95
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 95
Actress Bella Thorne Breaks Down Into Tears After Whoopi Goldberg Tells Her To Stop Taking Nude Photos was originally published on newsone.com