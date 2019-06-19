Reynolds Wrap Wants to Pay You to Eat Ribs

Are you interested in traveling the country in search of the tastiest ribs, and being paid for it? If so, Reynolds Wrap is trying to pay you to do it. And they’re paying well.

“If you don’t mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap Chief Grilling Officer,” the company said in a news release.

If chosen, you’ll spend the first two weeks of August traveling across the country in search of the tastiest ribs. You’ll be responsible for posting pictures, grilling techniques and other multimedia on the company’s website. So you’ll basically be a social media influencer for ribs.

You have until midnight to apply to be their Chief Grilling Officer, so HURRY UP! Apply here.

