Shaft: Samuel L. Jackson & Richard Roundtree Want Millennials To Get Rid Of ‘Those Damn’ Cell Phones

Catch the hilarious sequel to 'Shaft' in theaters NOW.

Entertainment News
| 06.18.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s been nearly two decades since the last time we saw Shaft on the big screen, and unsurprisingly, he’s still one bad mother (shut yo mouth) in 2019. The highly anticipated sequel to the classic action comedy  hit theaters on Friday and folks can’t stop talking about it.

Shaft is the follow up movie to the 2000 film of the same name and tells the story of John Shaft Jr., a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, who enlists his estranged father’s help to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death.

I recently caught up with the all three generations of Shaft’s (Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher & Richard Roundtree) as they dished on playing the iconic character at in different eras, and learning from each other.

Samuel Jackson: My Shaft was an angry Shaft. By the time we get to this one and they want to turn it into an action comedy, I mellowed a bit. I let my sense of humor come out a little bit more, not as angry anymore. More sarcastic.

Richard Roundtree: I just showed up.

As for the comparisons between the millennial generation like Jessie’s and the generations before that, both Richard and Samuel had lots to say about Gen Y and our addiction to cell phones.

Richard Roundtree: I wish they’d get rid of the got damn cell phones. The entire thing.

Samuel to Richard: You like dropping dimes in phones calling your service?

RR: I don’t mind that compared to sitting at a got damn light and somebody’s on their phone [mimics millennials texting]

Does he have a point? Check out the full video above to see what else the cast had to say, and catch Shaft in theaters now!

Shaft: Samuel L. Jackson & Richard Roundtree Want Millennials To Get Rid Of ‘Those Damn’ Cell Phones was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Accused Of Pretending To Be A…
 18 hours ago
06.19.19
$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia…
 19 hours ago
06.19.19
He Gets It: Robert Downey Jr. Wants to…
 23 hours ago
06.18.19
Shaft: Samuel L. Jackson & Richard Roundtree Want…
 24 hours ago
06.19.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.18.19
Watch Blue Ivy Carter Gettin’ It To “Before…
 1 day ago
06.18.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.18.19
Ciara Shuts Down Hater Who Slammed Her Appearance…
 1 day ago
06.18.19
New Study Reveals Unmarried Women With No Kids…
 1 day ago
06.18.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Yung Joc’s Salon Shenanigans Are Shady…
 1 day ago
06.18.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…
 2 days ago
06.18.19
Chris Brown Is Reportedly Expecting Another Baby
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Will Smith And Nas Invest In Financial Literacy…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 3 days ago
06.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close