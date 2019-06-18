CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

New Study Reveals Unmarried Women With No Kids Are The ‘Healthiest and Happiest Population Subgroup’

4 reads
Leave a comment
Happy woman listening to headphones

Source: Brand X Pictures / Getty

Being a single woman gets a lot of bad rep, but there are so many beautiful benefits to the single life, and now there is a study to back it up.

There has been previous research done that supports the idea that married folks are happier than single people, but apparently, they only have that energy when their spouse is in the room. When they are alone, the narrative changes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Behavioral science professor, Paul Dolan, told The Guardian that while “married people are happier than other population subgroups,” that only applies to “when their spouse is in the room when they’re asked how happy they are.”

“When the spouse is not present: f—ing miserable,”  Dolan, who teaches at the London School of Economics, candidly explained. “The healthiest and happiest population subgroup are women who never married or had children.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In Dolan’s book, Happy Ever After: Escaping the Myths of the Perfect Life, the researcher compared data from single, married, separates, divorced and widowed to find out who was happiest amongst the pack.

It appears there are differences between how men and women benefit , or don’t benefit, from the old ball and chain.

For men, “You take less risks, you earn more money at work and you live a little longer,” Dolan said of the findings, but “She, on the other hand, has to put up with that, and dies sooner than if she never married.”

Look like women literally get the short end of the stick when it comes to becoming wives and mothers.

“We do have some good longitudinal data following the same people over time, but I am going to do a massive disservice to that science and just say: If you’re a man, you should probably get married; if you’re a woman, don’t bother,” Dolan said.

Of course, these findings are a snapshot of the whole, but it does lead us to believe that the traditional path for women may not be the happiest or ideal scenario for all women.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

New Study Reveals Unmarried Women With No Kids Are The ‘Healthiest and Happiest Population Subgroup’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
He Gets It: Robert Downey Jr. Wants to…
 8 hours ago
06.18.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 10 hours ago
06.18.19
Watch Blue Ivy Carter Gettin’ It To “Before…
 11 hours ago
06.18.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 11 hours ago
06.18.19
Ciara Shuts Down Hater Who Slammed Her Appearance…
 11 hours ago
06.18.19
New Study Reveals Unmarried Women With No Kids…
 12 hours ago
06.18.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Yung Joc’s Salon Shenanigans Are Shady…
 21 hours ago
06.18.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…
 1 day ago
06.18.19
Chris Brown Is Reportedly Expecting Another Baby
 1 day ago
06.17.19
Will Smith And Nas Invest In Financial Literacy…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Black Teacher Gives Students Haircuts For Graduation
 3 days ago
06.17.19
NASA Renames Street After ‘Hidden Figures’ Pioneers
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Dr. Patrice A. Harris Officially Becomes American Medical…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close