Watch Blue Ivy Carter Gettin’ It To “Before I Let Go” During Dance Recital [VIDEO]

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

It’s no secret that Blue Ivy has every ounce of her mom and dad’s swag so we had to share this video that TMZ posted of Blue Ivy getting DOWN to mom Beyoncé’s remake of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s classic “Before I Let Go”.

TMZ reports that 7-year-old Blue took the stage three times during the recital for the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in L.A. for their annual Spring Concert, which was titled “Colors” this year.

Baby girl hit that split too! Go head Blue.

photos
