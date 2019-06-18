CLOSE
Former NFL Player. Rod Smart Reported Missing

Lancaster County police are asking for assistance in locating Former NFL running back and return specialist Rod Smart.

Smart has been missing for nearly a week and is drawing a lot of concern from family and friends.

Police said he was last seen June 12 near Indian Land in Lancaster County, near Charlotte and Fort Mill driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with the license player PJR_1759, according to The Herald.

Smart, 42, spent time in the NFL AND XFL for five years. He played one season with the Philadelphia Eagles and his last four with the Carolina Panthers.

Lancaster police said it’s unusual for him to be out of touch for so long.

He is known for his run in the XFL, a 2001 startup professional football league. Unlike NFL Players, XFL wore nicknames rather than surnames on their jerseys. Smart wore “He Hate Me” for the league’s lone season.

Anyone who sees Smart or has information is asked to call 911 or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388

