Is Young Dolph Really Headed To The NBA

Looks like the Memphis Superstar Young Dolph has made his neighbors break their lease. Due to his “baller” ish ways. No new album on the way, but you can expect to see more splurging and urging. The Money Route Empire Ceo has built his brand as a independent artist.  Press play to see why you won’t get another album no time soon.

photos
