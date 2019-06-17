CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

LightSkinKeisha Makes Her Birthday Bash Debut A Memorable One [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

3 reads
Leave a comment
LightSkinKeisha

Source: ATLPics.net / Radio One Digital

What does it feel like closing down the Block Party stage and immediately jumping on to the Birthday Bash ATL 2019 stage? LightSkinKeisha says she’s been waiting for this moment for a while.

Teasing that she was gonna bring it back to Bring It On, the self-proclaimed Queen of Atlanta pulled up to the Birthday Bash stage rocking a red LSK leotard and made it known, she’s the star player of the team.

Check out her interview and performance below..

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video]

_____

 

RELATED: BirthdayBashATL2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

__________

 

LightSkinKeisha Makes Her Birthday Bash Debut A Memorable One [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
He Gets It: Robert Downey Jr. Wants to…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 5 hours ago
06.18.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Yung Joc’s Salon Shenanigans Are Shady…
 16 hours ago
06.18.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…
 23 hours ago
06.18.19
Chris Brown Is Reportedly Expecting Another Baby
 1 day ago
06.17.19
Will Smith And Nas Invest In Financial Literacy…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Black Teacher Gives Students Haircuts For Graduation
 3 days ago
06.17.19
NASA Renames Street After ‘Hidden Figures’ Pioneers
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Dr. Patrice A. Harris Officially Becomes American Medical…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Happy Birthday, Nori! Check Out North West’s Cutest…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk…
 4 days ago
06.14.19
All The Reasons Why We All Need To…
 4 days ago
06.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close