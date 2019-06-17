What does it feel like closing down the Block Party stage and immediately jumping on to the Birthday Bash ATL 2019 stage? LightSkinKeisha says she’s been waiting for this moment for a while.

Teasing that she was gonna bring it back to Bring It On, the self-proclaimed Queen of Atlanta pulled up to the Birthday Bash stage rocking a red LSK leotard and made it known, she’s the star player of the team.

Check out her interview and performance below..

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video]

_____

RELATED: BirthdayBashATL2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

__________

LightSkinKeisha Makes Her Birthday Bash Debut A Memorable One [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: