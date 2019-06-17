CLOSE
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’ Nails These 3 Hard Truths About Gentrification

The story of Black people searching for a home.

Pizza Hut Lounge Park City - Portraits

Source: Aaron Richter / Getty

This month, The Last Black Man in San Francisco finally hit theaters after getting major buzz at the Sundance Film Festival, and it’s definitely worth the hype.

The story is co-authored by director Joe Talbot and actor Jimmie Fails, who also stars in the movie. In a semi-biographical narrative, Fails plays a man (also named Jimmie) who doesn’t have a home to his name. His dream house is the one that was once owned by his grandfather in the heart of San Francisco.

Due to gentrification and neighborhood politics, Jimmie’s family lost the house a while ago and now he’s fighting to get it back, despite White people already occupying the residence. Jimmie’s quirky playwright friend, Montgomery, tags along for the ride.

 

Though gentrification is a common issue across America, Last Black Man beautifully laid out the personal impact of Black people being pushed out of neighborhoods in three meaningful ways.

Hit the flip to peep three hard truths the movie took on to reinforces how gentrification impacts real people.

*Minor spoiler warning*

*Sigh* 'The Last Black Man In San Francisco' Nails These 3 Hard Truths About Gentrification

