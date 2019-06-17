Active Shooter shot dead after Downtown Dallas shoot out

A shoot out was reported in downtown Dallas by police Monday morning. Brian Isaac Clyde, 22 has been identified as the shooter.

The exchange of gunfire between federal officers and Clyde took place in downtown Dallas at 1100 Commerce Street at approximately 8:50AM Dallas police reported.

Clyde also fired shots at the Earle Cabell Federal Building according to Dallas Morning News. Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they heard between 15 to 20 shots fired.

No Injuries have been reported.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are currently at the scene.

Despite Clyde being in custody, police are asking the public to avoid the downtown area specifically near Jackson, Griffin, and Commerce streets as the bomb squad continue to investigate the man’s vehicle.

