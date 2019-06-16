CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Father’s Day [PHOTO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

A week before he’s posthumously honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 2019 BET Awards, Nipsey Hussle was honored in a far more personal way on Sunday, a salute to being a great father to his son Kross and daughter Emani.

“One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood,” Lauren London captioned in a post showing her, Hussle and their son. “Today we celebrate You. Love you Ermias 💙

Since Hussle’s tragic passing on March 31, London has kept his name lifted in power, influence. From remembering his legend on 60 Street to how even in death he managed to unite the world one song or word at a time, London has proven time and time again that within her? The Marathon Continues – forever.

RELATED: Lauren London Tributes Her King Nipsey Hussle After The Release Of His Final Music Video ‘Higher’

RELATED: Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO]

Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Father’s Day [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Smith And Nas Invest In Financial Literacy…
 13 hours ago
06.17.19
Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For…
 15 hours ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 19 hours ago
06.17.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 24 hours ago
06.17.19
Black Teacher Gives Students Haircuts For Graduation
 2 days ago
06.17.19
NASA Renames Street After ‘Hidden Figures’ Pioneers
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Dr. Patrice A. Harris Officially Becomes American Medical…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Happy Birthday, Nori! Check Out North West’s Cutest…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
All The Reasons Why We All Need To…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
The Men Of ‘Shaft’ On Their Love/Hate Relationship…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Tami Ever After: Tami Roman Lands ‘Basketball Wives’…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Apollo Nida Rearrested Just 9 Days After Release…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 4 days ago
06.14.19
Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
06.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close