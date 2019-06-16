CLOSE
BirthdayBashATL2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

Yung Miami

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One Digital

Yung Miami of City Girls has had to endure tons of public scrutiny since her group mate JT has been behind bars. But Yung Miami hasn’t slowed down a bit and has help take City Girls to a whole new level. She recently sat down with our Birthday Bash ATL 2019 crew to talk about her ups and downs without JT, and being a soon to be mother. She had some interesting Baby Daddy requirements that I’m sure most of us would agree lol. Check out the interview with Sammy Approved and Alex from Bossip, then check out some clips from her performance.

Yung Miami

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One Digital

BirthdayBashATL2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

