CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lloyd Does It All For The Ladies At Birthday Bash 2019 [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lloyd - Birthday Bash 2019

Source: ATLPics.net / Radio One Digital

Birthday Bash 2019 may be a mostly hip-hop affair but here’s one thing you can always count on — R&B bringing ladies to their feet.

Lloyd, in all of his curly-haired black boy glory, managed to set the tone for the evening by cutting through not only some of his classics such as “True” (with a little acoustic guitar) but also “You” and even “Lay It Down”. Watch him rip the Birthday Bash stage up below and stay tuned for more Birthday Bash 2019 content from Yung MiamiLil Baby, DaBabyMigos and more!

 

___________

Lloyd Does It All For The Ladies At Birthday Bash 2019 [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Smith And Nas Invest In Financial Literacy…
 13 hours ago
06.17.19
Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For…
 15 hours ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 19 hours ago
06.17.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 24 hours ago
06.17.19
Black Teacher Gives Students Haircuts For Graduation
 2 days ago
06.17.19
NASA Renames Street After ‘Hidden Figures’ Pioneers
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Dr. Patrice A. Harris Officially Becomes American Medical…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Happy Birthday, Nori! Check Out North West’s Cutest…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
All The Reasons Why We All Need To…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
The Men Of ‘Shaft’ On Their Love/Hate Relationship…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Tami Ever After: Tami Roman Lands ‘Basketball Wives’…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Apollo Nida Rearrested Just 9 Days After Release…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 4 days ago
06.14.19
Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
06.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close