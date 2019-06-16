CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video]

11 reads
Leave a comment
Megan The Stallion Wale Birthday Bash ATL 2019

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Wale popped up on Megan Thee Stallion in the media room at Birthday Bash ATL 2019 and basically crashed her interview. The two have a solid relationship, and Wale likes to refer to Megan as bestie. He also graced the stage with Megan and performed their hit song, “Pole Dancer.” Check out the interview and the performance below…

RELATED: BirthdayBashATL2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

 

Megan The Stallion & Wale

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One Digital

____________

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

____________

Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019

#BirthdayBashATL2019: How Can You Not Love Megan thee Stallion [Exclusive Photos]

22 photos Launch gallery

#BirthdayBashATL2019: How Can You Not Love Megan thee Stallion [Exclusive Photos]

Continue reading #BirthdayBashATL2019: How Can You Not Love Megan thee Stallion [Exclusive Photos]

#BirthdayBashATL2019: How Can You Not Love Megan thee Stallion [Exclusive Photos]

 

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Smith And Nas Invest In Financial Literacy…
 13 hours ago
06.17.19
Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For…
 15 hours ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 19 hours ago
06.17.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 24 hours ago
06.17.19
Black Teacher Gives Students Haircuts For Graduation
 2 days ago
06.17.19
NASA Renames Street After ‘Hidden Figures’ Pioneers
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Dr. Patrice A. Harris Officially Becomes American Medical…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Happy Birthday, Nori! Check Out North West’s Cutest…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
All The Reasons Why We All Need To…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
The Men Of ‘Shaft’ On Their Love/Hate Relationship…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Tami Ever After: Tami Roman Lands ‘Basketball Wives’…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Apollo Nida Rearrested Just 9 Days After Release…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 4 days ago
06.14.19
Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
06.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close