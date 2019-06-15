CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More To New Orleans For Anthony Davis

0 reads
Leave a comment
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

The Anthony Davis vocals are officially in for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After months of attempts, failed deals and more, the New Orleans Pelicans agreed on Saturday to send Davis, a multi-time All-Star and all-NBA talent to Los Angeles in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and three future first-round picks.

For the Pelicans, it’s a giant haul for the all-NBA superstar and for Davis and agent Rich Paul it’s exactly what they’ve wanted since announcing the desire for a trade earlier this year.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Vegas has already installed the Lakers as title favorites for 2019-2020 after the Raptors clinched their first NBA title on Thursday night against the Warriors. Will the move lead to title No. 4 for LeBron James and the first for the Lakers since the 2010 season? Time will tell.

RELATED: Source Says It Was The Lakers Who Leaked Anthony Davis Trade Talk

RELATED: Chris Broussard: “Lebron James Isn’t The Best Basketball Player In The World”

Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More To New Orleans For Anthony Davis was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Smith And Nas Invest In Financial Literacy…
 13 hours ago
06.17.19
Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For…
 15 hours ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 19 hours ago
06.17.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 24 hours ago
06.17.19
Black Teacher Gives Students Haircuts For Graduation
 2 days ago
06.17.19
NASA Renames Street After ‘Hidden Figures’ Pioneers
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Dr. Patrice A. Harris Officially Becomes American Medical…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Happy Birthday, Nori! Check Out North West’s Cutest…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
All The Reasons Why We All Need To…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
The Men Of ‘Shaft’ On Their Love/Hate Relationship…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Tami Ever After: Tami Roman Lands ‘Basketball Wives’…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Apollo Nida Rearrested Just 9 Days After Release…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 4 days ago
06.14.19
Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
06.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close