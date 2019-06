Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Yella Beezy is doing more drippin’ than trippin’, this time around for another hit! Courtesy of producer Pharrell Williams watch The DFW Rapper get his shine on, with Sharks, Casino’s, and Private Jets on the set.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)