The #DeeList: Top 5 Sequels That Should Have Never Been Made

We all love a good movie, right? Well sometimes good movies should stand alone and not have their reputation tarnished with a sequel. These are the top 5 movies that learned that lesson the hard way.

5. Deep Blue Sea 2 

The Cast Of 'Django Unchained' Visits BET's '106 & Park'

Listen, the first movie was dumb, but Samuel L. Jackson’s cussing made it tolerable. Take him and fine ass LL Cool J out of it, and why is there a sequel…?

4. Barbershop: The Next Cut

Premiere Of New Line Cinema's "Barbershop: The Next Cut" - Arrivals

Does anyone even remember the plot of this one? The final CUT should’ve been after the second one.

3. Big Momma’s: Like Father Like Son

Nia Long And Martin Lawrence In 'Big Momma's House'

I’m still not sure how we got a “Big Momma’s House 2,” so the third one was especially disappointing. How many times can you put on a dress and solve a problem, Madea???

2. Rush Hour 3

New Line Cinema's Premiere Of 'Rush Hour 3' - Arrivals

Not even Su Yung being grown and fine could save this movie, you know it was dumb. All I remember about it was the bald headed woman with some writing on her skull. She was cute bald though.

1. Belly 2

The Game seen leaving The Westbury

The Game needs to be punched in his belly for agreeing to do this movie. It had NOTHING to do with the original “Belly,” and I’ll never get that hour and a half back.

