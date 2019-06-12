CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The Boondocks’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Sony Pictures Television "The Boondocks" Launch Party

Source: E. Charbonneau / Getty

John Witherspoon raised plenty of eyes and ears when he recently said that The Boondocks, the animated series based on Aaron McGruder‘s timeless comic strip was coming back.

Now, it’s official. The show is coming back not only with Witherspoon but the show’s creator Aaron McGruder, who exited after season 3 and why some Boondocks fans hardly acknowledge the show’s fourth season, which aired in 2014.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

According to the show’s home studio, Sony, it will be a “complete re-imagining” of the show for “the modern era”. The news was announced by Sony at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

If you forgot, The Boondocks was a satirical animated series that followed two brothers as they moved from the inner city to the suburbs known as Woodcrest. Throughout the series and comic strip, The Boondocks blended political and social commentary through a wide range of exaggerated characters from Riley Freeman to Uncle Ruckus.

What isn’t known is whether or not the show will return to Adult Swim / Cartoon Network. Also, it’s not entirely clear whether Academy Award winner Regina King, who voiced both Huey and Riley Freeman will return.

RELATED: #BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip ‘The Boondocks’ Back To Instagram

Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The Boondocks’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The…
 19 hours ago
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…
 20 hours ago
06.13.19
Kenya Moore Shows Off Toned Post-Baby Body In…
 20 hours ago
06.13.19
Yung Miami of City Girls Reveals She’s Pregnant!…
 2 days ago
06.12.19
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Just Thanos Snapped Meghan McCain…
 2 days ago
06.11.19
Tiffany Boone Speaks Out For The First Time…
 2 days ago
06.11.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Kills Machel Monday With Destra…
 2 days ago
06.11.19
Rihanna Wants To Be A Mom ‘More Than…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building
 3 days ago
06.11.19
Black-Owned Barbershop Pays Off Debt For Students In…
 4 days ago
06.09.19
Chicago Twins Named Co-Valedictorians Of Their High School
 4 days ago
06.09.19
“I’m A Father First Organization” is Keeping Teens…
 4 days ago
06.09.19
Camille A. Brown Is The First Black Woman…
 5 days ago
06.09.19
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To $128 Million…
 6 days ago
06.07.19
Woman Received Death Threats After Interaction With Jay-Z…
 7 days ago
06.07.19
11 items
Then & Now: Brian McKnight Over The Years…
 1 week ago
06.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close