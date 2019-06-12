Tiffany Haddish Told Regina Hall To Use Monistat Cream To Regrow Her Edges, And It Worked

| 06.12.19
When Tiffany Haddish recommended Regina Hall use Monistat cream to help grow back her edges, the Shaft star thought it was another one of her jokes. After a quick Google search, Regina found out not only was Tiffany onto something, thousands of women swear by the sacred technique.

Hall found herself growing back her edges after years of strain and concocted the perfect mixture of oils, creams and massaging tools to do it.

During a candid conversation promoting her role in Shaft, Regina revealed her struggle with thinning edges.

“It takes a while to get your edges back because there’s so much follicle stress over time. You have to really restimulate it” she said. “It took years. Don’t get lazy with it and think it’s going to happen overnight.”

Regina credits Rosemary oil, scalp massagers, ginger and Monistat are her growth treatments.

“Monistat because it’s antibacterial,” she explained. “If you see me going into CVS getting my Monistat it’s for my edges.” Monistat is an anti-fungal product which eliminates bacteria, something that can cause irritation to the scalp and affect the edges.

Watch her talk about it, above.

Catch Shaft in theaters June 14!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

