Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped Her For Her New Album [EXCLUSIVE]

Radio One Exclusives
| 06.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

What the hell has gone on with Elle Varner?

In a brand new interview with KG Smooth, Varner speaks to how going to church, therapy and more helped shift her focus back on music after working on tracks with the late Mac Miller, Chance the Rapper and prepping her own Ellevation project!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

On Ellevation:

“It’s a project, it’s nine songs and it’s … there’s a title on there called “Be Encouraged,” there’s a song called “Wishing Well” … even though it hurt like hell, I cried tears, filled a wishing well. I still wish you well. I couldn’t drive home, I had to take a side road, suddenly all the things I knew turned a shade of misery blue. Day one’s turned into day none’s … I went through so much during this period but it made me a better person, a better artist.”

“You don’t think it in the moment, you think it’s the end of the world. But listen, whatever you’re going through as long as you’re still breathing? You still have a chance. That’s a blessing. I’m not here to sugar coat things and be like, ‘Just be happy!’ Like, that’s not life. But there are so many resources available. I went to church, I went to therapy. There’s no shame. Like, I worked on myself tremendously during this time in addition to making music. When I was signed to a major label, there was so many expectations of what my sound needed to be and I gotta follow this and do that. Now that weight is off my shoulders. I can do me, there’s no judgment.”

Watch the full interview up top and subscribe to Majic on YouTube!

RELATED: New Video: Elle Varner feat. Wale – “Pour Up”

RELATED: Voices At Urban One Honors: Elle Varner Is Looking For “Ellevation” In 2019

Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped Her For Her New Album [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The…
 19 hours ago
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…
 20 hours ago
06.13.19
Kenya Moore Shows Off Toned Post-Baby Body In…
 20 hours ago
06.13.19
Yung Miami of City Girls Reveals She’s Pregnant!…
 2 days ago
06.12.19
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Just Thanos Snapped Meghan McCain…
 2 days ago
06.11.19
Tiffany Boone Speaks Out For The First Time…
 2 days ago
06.11.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Kills Machel Monday With Destra…
 2 days ago
06.11.19
Rihanna Wants To Be A Mom ‘More Than…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building
 3 days ago
06.11.19
Black-Owned Barbershop Pays Off Debt For Students In…
 4 days ago
06.09.19
Chicago Twins Named Co-Valedictorians Of Their High School
 4 days ago
06.09.19
“I’m A Father First Organization” is Keeping Teens…
 4 days ago
06.09.19
Camille A. Brown Is The First Black Woman…
 5 days ago
06.09.19
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To $128 Million…
 6 days ago
06.07.19
Woman Received Death Threats After Interaction With Jay-Z…
 7 days ago
06.07.19
11 items
Then & Now: Brian McKnight Over The Years…
 1 week ago
06.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close