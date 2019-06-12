CLOSE
‘Stranger Things’ Collaborates with Nike to Pay Homage to the ’80s

Sneakerheads and 'Stranger Things' fanatics rejoice.

Not only is Netflix’s hit show coming back on July 4, but Nike collaborated with the kids of Hawkins, Indiana to put their own spin on some classic silhouettes. The show is set in the ’80s, so Nike went into the vault to use some styles that you could easily see anyone from Eleven to Mike actually rocking.

Dubbed, the “OG Pack,” Nike has included the Cortez, Blazer, and Tailwind.

Those three styles represent that while sportswear brands were undergoing a design overhaul to coincide with the times, Nike said, “nah” and saw the importance of classics.

“The sporting world in 1985 was also undergoing a radical change — energy was reverberating from the summer games in Los Angeles and pro basketball was swinging firmly into its showtime era,” says Nike. “At Nike, 1985 was the year visible Air began to take shape (realized two years later in the Air Max I) and when the iconic Dunk emerged on collegiate basketball courts. Meanwhile, the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind remained sport and style staples, granting a timely authenticity to the Stranger Things collection.”

The swoosh could have just dropped kicks, but there’s some merch to go along with it that looks just like your typical gym uniform and a trucker hat to complete the look.

The clothing is set to launch June 27, with the shoes arriving on July 1 in festive red, white, and blue colorways to celebrate 1985 Independence Day.

