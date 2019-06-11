CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love Is Complicated But Worth Fighting For

A treasured series dishes the real.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Pose

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Tonight, the much anticipated second season of Pose will premiere on FX and one of the main themes of the series is love.

Now, I’m not talking about that lovey-dovey kind of love or even the “love is love” slogan many people like to use when advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

Yes love IS love.

But to simplify it to a general definition that applies equally to all relationships is naive. Love is still very specific and takes many forms, especially if you’re navigating the world as a queer person.

Pose illustrated this beautifully in its first season and if you hit the flip, you can witness the best scenes that prove love is complicated but a journey worth traveling.

Be wary of spoilers if you haven’t watched the first season, and if you have, be sure to tune in for season 2 when it airs at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love Is Complicated But Worth Fighting For was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yung Miami of City Girls Reveals She’s Pregnant!…
 20 hours ago
06.12.19
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Just Thanos Snapped Meghan McCain…
 1 day ago
06.11.19
Tiffany Boone Speaks Out For The First Time…
 1 day ago
06.11.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Kills Machel Monday With Destra…
 1 day ago
06.11.19
Rihanna Wants To Be A Mom ‘More Than…
 2 days ago
06.11.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building
 2 days ago
06.11.19
Black-Owned Barbershop Pays Off Debt For Students In…
 3 days ago
06.09.19
Chicago Twins Named Co-Valedictorians Of Their High School
 3 days ago
06.09.19
“I’m A Father First Organization” is Keeping Teens…
 3 days ago
06.09.19
Camille A. Brown Is The First Black Woman…
 4 days ago
06.09.19
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To $128 Million…
 6 days ago
06.07.19
Woman Received Death Threats After Interaction With Jay-Z…
 6 days ago
06.07.19
11 items
Then & Now: Brian McKnight Over The Years…
 7 days ago
06.06.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Mimi Really Thought Bringing Pooh To…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
8 items
#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black…
 1 week ago
06.06.19
Quanell X Reveals Shocking Details About Maleah Davis…
 1 week ago
06.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close