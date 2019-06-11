Tonight, the much anticipated second season of Pose will premiere on FX and one of the main themes of the series is love.

Now, I’m not talking about that lovey-dovey kind of love or even the “love is love” slogan many people like to use when advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

Yes love IS love.

But to simplify it to a general definition that applies equally to all relationships is naive. Love is still very specific and takes many forms, especially if you’re navigating the world as a queer person.

Pose illustrated this beautifully in its first season and if you hit the flip, you can witness the best scenes that prove love is complicated but a journey worth traveling.

Be wary of spoilers if you haven’t watched the first season, and if you have, be sure to tune in for season 2 when it airs at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love Is Complicated But Worth Fighting For was originally published on globalgrind.com

