Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

Low Angle View Of Helicopter Flying Against Clear Sky

Source: Jan Kjerrman / EyeEm / Getty

UPDATE 6/10/19 at 2:34PM EST: The fire has been extinguished. CNN reports that at least one person was killed in the helicopter crash.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s Midtown section. 

According to reports, a helicopter crashed into the roof of a 54-foot office building at West 49th Street and 7th Avenue.

Road closures are expected for emergency personnel and as the building is being evacuated, authorities also urge people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.

Source: NBC New York

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

