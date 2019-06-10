Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

UPDATE 6/10/19 at 2:34PM EST: The fire has been extinguished. CNN reports that at least one person was killed in the helicopter crash.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s Midtown section.

FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

According to reports, a helicopter crashed into the roof of a 54-foot office building at West 49th Street and 7th Avenue.

Many sirens along 6th avenue in Midtown Manhattan headed to what is being reported as a small plane or helicopter crash into or on a nearby building. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) June 10, 2019

Road closures are expected for emergency personnel and as the building is being evacuated, authorities also urge people to avoid the area.

Scene at 52nd between 6th and 7th after plane/helicopter crash in NYC. Building was evacuated. pic.twitter.com/8XqDDRvr2C — CJ Cervantes (@SirVontezII) June 10, 2019

PRELIMINARY UPDATE: There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/pBvrbD1MGh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019

Source: NBC New York

