Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday

I like to call every Friday ‘Good Friday,’ and reserve the day for positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news. So let me tell you what to avoid to make sure your Friday stays good.

5. You Get Your Car Repossessed – You can’t get your car until Monday, and you already agreed to be the Designated Driver this weekend. Pay that note bruh.

4. Your Check Doesn’t Get Deposited – You were ready to pop bottles and make unnecessary, irresponsible purchases and everything. Check your account now so you can get it fixed before the end of the business day.

3. You Have to Watch the Kids – The worst phrase you can tell your childless friends is ‘I gotta watch the kids; I can’t go.’ Do you wanna watch “Blues Clues” or watch these hoes? Better be a deadbeat parent and a star at the club.

2. You Get Arrested – If you know nothing about the justice system, let me break it down for you: you’ll be in jail until Monday. Now is that fight over the last pack of Pop Tarts in the vending machine really worth it?

1. You Get Fired – Craig got fired on a Friday for stealing boxes; you see how his day went. Do what your boss says today.

