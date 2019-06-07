CLOSE
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To $128 Million Extension

Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have just locked up their franchise quarterback Carson Wentz to a four-year contract extension! The deal will keep him in the city through 2024, and guarantees him over $107 million. The deal could escalate to a max of $144 million with incentives. With years on his rookie contract, it makes his deal six years and could max out at $170 million according to ESPN.

Carson lets the fans know exactly how he is feeling about the deal in an instagram video posted by the Philadelphia Eagles. Some fans may be spectacle about the deal because of the past injuries, but it’s the best move for the franchise, and sets them up with a core of players for the next 3 years that should give the team serious chances at another Super Bowl.

