Kyire Irving A Brooklyn Net? Reportedly He Is Very Interested In Signing With The Team

Despite making the playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets are still not the talk of NYC with everyone focused on the Knicks, their failure to secure Zion Williamson and possibly landing Kevin Durant. The Nets are looking to change all of that and on Thursday (Jun.6) made some serious moves that will allow them to sign two max free agents and with one of them being Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving is serious about the Nets — and the Nets are serious about beating the Knicks — and rest of league — to the biggest free agents in the marketplace, per league sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

If you have been paying attention to your Twitter timeline, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the “Wojbomb” that the Nets traded Alan Crabbe, the No. 17 pick in this year’s draft and a lottery-protected 2020 pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Prince and a 2021 second rounder according to the NBA Insider. With this move, the Nets will offload Crabbe’s remaining $18.5 million he was set to make if they kept him freeing up cap space putting them in play to sign 2 max free agents this summer.

One of those free agents is Kyrie Irving who Wojnarowski reported is “seriously interested” in joining the Brooklyn Nets. This means now instead of having to choose between either D’Angelo Russell or Irving they can now keep both of them and possibly forming one of the most dynamic backcourts in the league.

This trade will technically need to be completed in July, at which point Nets would create a $15.0M trade exception, which they could bypass in favor of: (i) $66M of cap room (enough for 2 maxes) or (ii) $46M of cap room plus D'Angelo Russell’s RFA rights.https://t.co/ZlKlq8SrA4 — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) June 6, 2019

Russell when speaking to Brian Lewis of the New York Post gave a sort of mixed reaction at the idea of playing alongside another superstar in Irving stating he was open to it but at the same time rocking with the team as constructed.

“If we’re being completely honest, I enjoyed the team that we had this whole season. If the situation was to come up to have pieces of his caliber around, it’ll make us a better team obviously. But I’m not going to say I didn’t enjoy our team, and the pieces we had around.”

Now if the Nets are not planning on D’Angelo returning with the newly freed cap space, the organization could also go after Jimmy Butler. Stephen A.Smith on First Take Tuesday also said Kyrie Irving has eyes on Brooklyn as a destination and Butler could join him at the Barclay’s Center next season. The big question is, can Irving convince Kevin Durant to follow him? According to Smith, Durant is dead set on the Knicks or Warriors it all depends on how the NBA Finals plays out. NBA free agency is already sounding like it’s going to be amazing.

