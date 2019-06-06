CLOSE
Woman Received Death Threats After Interaction With Jay-Z And Beyonce [VIDEO]

2019 NBA Finals - Game Three

Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images / Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Damn, the BeyHive really goes in (well, some of the BeyHive go too far) in defense of the Queen!

A woman who was at the center of a little social media controversy involving Jay-Z and Beyoncé says she’s received death threats on Instagram and Twitter and has deactivated her accounts.

By now, you’ve seen the video of a woman reaching over Bey to have a conversation with billionaire Hov about something. Come to find out, that woman is Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob. And what was she asking Hov? His drink order.

Since it was so loud inside of the arena when she asked, Curran leaned over to talk to him to ask him again if he wanted a lime with his order: a vodka and Sprite. Beyoncé is looking down, no longer smiling and the clip appears to look like Curran upset the iconic singer and made EVERYBODY (including us) bring out the jokes.

That’s right, everybody wilded out on this woman over her asking Hov for a drink because she invited the Carters to the game.

There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess. I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this,” Curran told ESPN. 

Woman Received Death Threats After Interaction With Jay-Z And Beyonce [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

