Fort Worth ISD Offering Free Meals to Children in June

Fort Worth ISD is providing breakfast and lunch to children who need it, through June 27th.

Children can receive meals Monday – Thursday. The program is open to all children who would like a meal and doesn’t require enrollment in any program.

Serving dates and times for each campus may vary. For more information please visit www.summerfood.org or call the FWISD Child Nutrition Department at 817-814-3540 or 817-814-3500.

The meals are available are the following locations:

# 001 Carter Riverside High School

# 002 Arlington Heights High School

# 003 South Hills High School

# 004 Diamond Hill High School

# 005 Dunbar High School

# 006 Eastern Hills High School

# 008 Northside High School

# 009 Poly Technical High School

# 010 Paschal High School

# 011 Trimble Tech High School

# 014 Southwest High School

# 015 Western Hills High School

# 016 O.D. Wyatt High School

# 018 Middle Level Learning Center

# 045 Forest Oak Middle School

# 050 McLean Middle School

# 056 Riverside Middle School

# 057 Rosemont Middle School

# 058 Stripling Middle School

# 062 International Newcomers Academy

# 063 Como Montessori

# 070 McClung Middle School

# 071 Benbrook Middle/High School

# 084 World Languages Institute

# 087 IM Terrell STEM/VPA

# 105 West Handley Elementary School

# 111 Carter Park Elementary School

# 116 Lily B. Clayton Elementary School

# 121 DeZavala Elementary School

# 122 Diamond Hill Elementary School

# 123 S.S. Dillow Elementary School

# 125 Eastern Hills Elementary School

# 127 C.C. Moss Elementary School

# 129 Leadership Academy at John T. White

# 132 Glen Park Elementary School

# 135 Van Zandt Guinn Elementary School

# 146 M.H. Moore Elementary School

# 147 Morningside Elementary School

# 149 North Hi Mount Elementary School

# 157 Luella Merrett Elementary School

# 159 Versia L. Williams Elementary School

# 160 M.M. Walton Elementary School

# 161 Sam Rosen Elementary School

# 163 Bruce Shulkey Elementary School

# 167 South Hills Elementary School

# 172 W.J. Turner Elementary School

# 180 Western Hills Elementary School

# 184 Worth Heights Elementary School

# 206 Bill J. Elliott Elementary School

# 222 Clifford Davis Elementary School

# 225 Bonnie Brae Elementary

# 226 Seminary Hills Park Elementary School

