Seeing Sounds: Legacy Music Group

Seeing sounds? Yes, you read it right. N.E.R.D’s third studio album is my ode to the musically inclined right here in the DFW. It’s my way of showing love to local bands, musicians, artists, producers, labels, studios, and what or WHO ever else can create frequencies that shift our emotions.

The first post I’m giving to my good friends over at Legacy Music Group in Deep Ellum! I had my first interaction with them filming for B.O.B during his visit here in Dallas in 2017. (I’ll release that footage a little later this week)

My buddy Matt is the owner and he’s one of the most down to earth people I’ve ever met. You’d never think that he enjoys fishing in the country of Arkansas after seeing him in pictures with some of your favorite celebrities like Post Malone, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tory Lanez, and Mac Miller!

So anytime you’re in Deep Ellum, or if you just know someone looking to create some new vibes and they don’t have a studio home…tell em’ to stop by Legacy Music Group! Hit them up on Instagram @legacymusicgroup !

