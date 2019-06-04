CLOSE
Live and Loca News
HomeLive And Loca News

Seeing Sounds: Legacy Music Group

52 reads
Leave a comment

Seeing sounds? Yes, you read it right. N.E.R.D’s third studio album is my ode to the musically inclined right here in the DFW. It’s my way of showing love to local bands, musicians, artists, producers, labels, studios, and what or WHO ever else can create frequencies that shift our emotions.

The first post I’m giving to my good friends over at Legacy Music Group in Deep Ellum! I had my first interaction with them filming for B.O.B during his visit here in Dallas in 2017. (I’ll release that footage a little later this week)

My buddy Matt is the owner and he’s one of the most down to earth people I’ve ever met. You’d never think that he enjoys fishing in the country of Arkansas after seeing him in pictures with some of your favorite celebrities like Post Malone, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tory Lanez, and Mac Miller!

So anytime you’re in Deep Ellum, or if you just know someone looking to create some new vibes and they don’t have a studio home…tell em’ to stop by Legacy Music Group! Hit them up on Instagram @legacymusicgroup !

jazzi black , music mondays , Seeing Sounds

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Quanell X Reveals Shocking Details About Maleah Davis…
 11 hours ago
06.03.19
‘You Next’ Project Illustrates The Impact And Influence…
 2 days ago
06.03.19
High School Graduate Who Received 139 College Acceptance…
 2 days ago
06.03.19
Yale University Elects First Black Student Body President
 2 days ago
06.03.19
Lonnie G. Bunch III Makes History As Smithsonian’s…
 2 days ago
06.03.19
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017 - Show
Lil Uzi Vert’s Smile Dance
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
Da Baby: Cam Coldheart Shirt
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Performs for Students
 3 days ago
05.31.19
JMBLYA FEST 2019
‘Act Up’ Music Video
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Hollywood Zay
Icewear Vezzo Interview
 3 days ago
05.31.19
JMBLYA FEST 2019
Kevin Gates EP
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Jim Jones' Birthday Celebration
Jim Jone’s ‘El Capo’ Album
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Migos at 97.9 The Beat Dub Car Show 2017
Offset’s Status on Fan’s Phone Incident
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B drops ‘Press’ her new single
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Rotimi
Rotimi Admits He Owes Money to 50 Cent
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014
50 Cent Reportedly Back In The Studio
 3 days ago
05.31.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close