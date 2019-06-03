CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Central Park Five’ Exonoree Raymond Santana Supports The #CancelLindaFairstein Movement

0 reads
Leave a comment
When They See Us Character Art

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Courtesy Netflix

Netflix premiered its 4-part limited series When They See Us Friday, chronicling the events of the “Central Park Five” and its case where they were wrongfully convicted of a 1989 rape. Reactions from the series came pouring in, with many online clamoring for the #CancelLindaFairstein movement and the boycotting of her books.

One of the men exonerated from the case, Raymond Santana, is happy that the ex-prosecutor is getting her comeuppance after all these years. Speaking with TMZ in an exclusive interview, Santana mentions that karma was meant to come back on Fairstein tenfold, yet still doesn’t expect an apology from her anytime soon.

“When you do dirt, you can’t run,” Santana tells TMZ. “No matter how long it is the truth comes out and even though it’s 30 years later, she has to pay for her crime.”

Fairstein helped lead in the prosecution, where she believed to seal confessions from the then-teenagers when they were pressured by the police. Despite the boys being exonerated for the crimes after years behind bars, Fairstein would later have a successful career as a children’s books author. The repercussions for her actions are being felt through social media, as users are demanding that booksellers like Barnes & Nobles and Amazon pull her works from the shelves.

Santana would also reflect on how the media would portray them during the initial proceedings of the case and how Donald Trump wanted them executed. Now he feels vindicated on how they are looked at as a symbol of the systemic racism that is born out of the justice system.

“Ken Burns said in 1989 that we were considered, ‘the most hated individuals on the planet Earth,’ and to see the response that we received now is like a 360,” Santana said. “It is something that you want to soak in and just you want to stay in the moment and try to enjoy it.”

‘Central Park Five’ Exonoree Raymond Santana Supports The #CancelLindaFairstein Movement was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Mimi Really Thought Bringing Pooh To…
 11 hours ago
06.04.19
Quanell X Reveals Shocking Details About Maleah Davis…
 22 hours ago
06.03.19
‘Central Park Five’ Exonoree Raymond Santana Supports The…
 24 hours ago
06.04.19
‘You Next’ Project Illustrates The Impact And Influence…
 2 days ago
06.03.19
High School Graduate Who Received 139 College Acceptance…
 3 days ago
06.03.19
Yale University Elects First Black Student Body President
 3 days ago
06.03.19
Lonnie G. Bunch III Makes History As Smithsonian’s…
 3 days ago
06.03.19
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017 - Show
Lil Uzi Vert’s Smile Dance
 4 days ago
05.31.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
Da Baby: Cam Coldheart Shirt
 4 days ago
05.31.19
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Performs for Students
 4 days ago
05.31.19
JMBLYA FEST 2019
‘Act Up’ Music Video
 4 days ago
05.31.19
Hollywood Zay
Icewear Vezzo Interview
 4 days ago
05.31.19
JMBLYA FEST 2019
Kevin Gates EP
 4 days ago
05.31.19
Jim Jones' Birthday Celebration
Jim Jone’s ‘El Capo’ Album
 4 days ago
05.31.19
Migos at 97.9 The Beat Dub Car Show 2017
Offset’s Status on Fan’s Phone Incident
 4 days ago
05.31.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B drops ‘Press’ her new single
 4 days ago
05.31.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close