Black Music Month: Caribbean Connection

Like its hip-hop counterpart, Dancehall is evolving. Trap beats are replacing traditional dubbing but, the raw and unfiltered lyricism continues to keep our attention.

For Black Music Month, we’re introducing you to a new class of dancehall artists that include Shenseea, Koffee and Rygin King. Press play below.

