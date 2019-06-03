CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Black Music Month: Caribbean Connection

2 reads
Leave a comment
Shenseea

Source: Keysus / Keysus

Like its hip-hop counterpart, Dancehall is evolving. Trap beats are replacing traditional dubbing but, the raw and unfiltered lyricism continues to keep our attention.

See Also: Black Music Month: Afrobeats Bangers

For Black Music Month, we’re introducing you to a new class of dancehall artists that include Shenseea, Koffee and Rygin King. Press play below.

Black Music Month: Caribbean Connection was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Black Music Month: Caribbean Connection
06.03.19
Black Music Month: Dancehall 101
06.03.19
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 2 – Tupac…
05.31.19
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 3 – The…
05.31.19
Black Music Month Spotlight: Eminem
05.31.19
Black Music Month: Under The Influence Of Lil…
06.25.18
Black Music Month: Under The Influence Of Lil…
05.31.19
Black Music Month: Nas and His Reign On…
05.31.19
BMM: Ladies Really Do Love Cool James…LL Cool…
05.31.19
Black Music Month: Snoop Dogg
06.20.18
bmm black music month mainstream
Black Music Month: 50 Cent
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Outkast Is The Best Rap…
06.13.18
bmm black music month mainstream
Black Music Month: Celebrating Lil Kim [Video Playlist]
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Kendrick Lamar Carries The Torch
06.12.18
Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan
06.12.18
Black Music Month Spotlight: Scarface
06.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close