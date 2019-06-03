CLOSE
Black Hollywood Slays At The 2019 Wearable Art Gala

WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

We all know Tina Lawson is probably one of the most supportive mothers out there.  So it’s no surprise that she mixed being a cheerleader for her oldest child, Beyonce, and raise money for the non-profit gallery and performance complex WACO Theater Center that she co-chairs with her husband Richard Lawson.

How did she do this?  The theme for the 3rd annual Wearable Arts Gala was “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by the movie The Lion King.  If you didn’t know Beyonce is playing Nala in Disney’s reboot of The Lion King coming out in theaters nationwide July 19th.

So of course, black Hollywood came out in the most royal threads as a nod to the motherland and The Lion King!  Hitting the pink carpet this year was Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, Steve Harvey, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Tyler Perry, Holly Robinson Pete, and Tiffany Haddish to name a few.

Maxwell performed at the celebration this year and 7-year-old Blue Ivy Carter reportedly bid 11K diamond ring during the auction.  Last year Blue bid 20K on a piece of art at last years auction, but she was promptly stopped by her father Jay-Z so she didn’t win.  This years gala raised over 2 million to support the arts in L.A.

Not now
Close