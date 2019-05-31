CLOSE
Hollywood Zay
Offset’s Status on Fan’s Phone Incident

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Offset’s attorney, Drew Findling spoke with TMZ. He told them, “Mr. Cephus tendered $160.92 to repair the phone screen — the full cost of the repair — and clearly indicating the warrant should never have been issued as a felony in the first place.”

Findling revealed to TMZ that the judge set the felony warrant aside. For the incident in which he broke a fan’s phone.

