Offset’s Status on Fan’s Phone Incident

Offset’s attorney, Drew Findling spoke with TMZ. He told them, “Mr. Cephus tendered $160.92 to repair the phone screen — the full cost of the repair — and clearly indicating the warrant should never have been issued as a felony in the first place.”
Findling revealed to TMZ that the judge set the felony warrant aside. For the incident in which he broke a fan’s phone.
