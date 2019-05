Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

50 Cent has not disappeared from radars. With all the debts people owe him he’s at the forefront of the media. As far as music goes though he’s been silent.

According to a tweet he posted his hiatus is over and he’s ready to start working.

Took time off bitch now we back to work #ScottStorch we got on DR Dre. Dre said he love what I’m doing in Tv,but he want me back in the studio. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/C4dSEh6tsu — 50cent (@50cent) May 31, 2019

