CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

When Doing It For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong: You Probably Won’t Eat At Wendy’s Again After Watching THIS

2 reads
Leave a comment

People literally do anything these days to go viral. Like seriously — what’s the point of being remembered for something mean, uncivil, or even worse, something so gross it makes folks want to vomit.

One Florida man recently lost his job for trying to keep it too real for social media and bathing in the kitchen of a Wendy’s restaurant in Milton County. The disgusting video was recorded by a coworker and already has over million disgusted views.

 

The owner of the Milton Wendy’s is clearly mad as hell. He released a statement soon after the video saying:

“We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team.”

So many people have seen and complained about the video that the Division of Hotels and Restaurants was notified about the incident. Fortunately, the eatery passed their impromptu inspection, but the manager was instructed on sanitation, safety requirements and the importance of active managerial control.

@Elhialy8: “This is why i cook & eat at home 98% of the time”

@Sillemman: “Just one more reason not to eat fast food”

Would you eat at a restaurant where this was going down in the back?

 

When Doing It For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong: You Probably Won’t Eat At Wendy’s Again After Watching THIS was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Migos at 97.9 The Beat Dub Car Show 2017
Offset’s Status on Fan’s Phone Incident
 17 mins ago
05.31.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B drops ‘Press’ her new single
 25 mins ago
05.31.19
Rotimi
Rotimi Admits He Owes Money to 50 Cent
 33 mins ago
05.31.19
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014
50 Cent Reportedly Back In The Studio
 49 mins ago
05.31.19
Cosmopolitan Hotel To Offer “Significant Apology” To Meek…
 16 hours ago
05.31.19
Lil Durk To Be Charged With Criminal Intent…
 22 hours ago
05.31.19
When Doing It For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong:…
 1 day ago
05.31.19
Project Runway’s Lela Orr Recalls The Night She…
 1 day ago
05.31.19
Maino Salutes DaBaby For Handling Himself In The…
 2 days ago
05.30.19
Fake Penises, Drug Overdoses & Stripper Fights: 6…
 2 days ago
05.30.19
‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Kit Harington Checks into…
 2 days ago
05.30.19
Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About…
 2 days ago
05.30.19
Lamar Odom Details Love Affair With Taraji P.…
 2 days ago
05.29.19
People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black…
 2 days ago
05.30.19
Alex Trebek Has A “Mind-Boggling” Update On His…
 2 days ago
05.30.19
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Helped Pay For The…
 3 days ago
05.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close