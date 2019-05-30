Project Runway’s Lela Orr Recalls The Night She Helped Style For Beyoncé [EXCLUSIVE]

05.30.19
Lela Orr has built a career on being eco-friendly. The Project Runway star sits down with The Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss her career, how she made the leap to shoot for Project Runway since the show’s move to Bravo, her brand FERRAH, designing Beyoncé for the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight and more!

“I don’t design for a certain kind of body type, a certain kind of style,” Orr says. “It’s really any woman who wants to look elegant and fabulous.”

Before Ferrah took off, Orr interned for brands such as The Row, Mary Kate and Ashley Olson’s brand as well as Harbison where she got a bird’s eye view on designing items for some big stars, including Beyoncé.

“I had a lot of hands on experience working for Beyonce,” Orr exclaimed. “That was incredible, we designed a custom made piece for Beyonce for the Mayweather/Pacquaio fight in 2015. It was beautiful! It was this insane. She had a cape and the turnaround that, the actual concept started a month prior. Her team worked with Charles (Harbison) a lot and they have a bit of a relationship.”

You know, the Beyonce jumper pictured below!

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Hear Orr talk about her favorite designs, being eco-friendly and her rise to Project Runway and more!

