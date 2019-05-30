Gucci Makes A Statement In Support For Women’s Health Rights

We’re currently in resort season with many high fashion brands and maisons showing their 2020 collections that will make you want to pack your bags and go on a vacay. Alessandro Michele, Creative Director of Gucci, showed his collection and it was more about women’s rights and health and less about leisure.
Fashion is often used to make political statements and this time was no exception. In the United States, there is currently warfare against women’s bodies and with more and more anti-abortion laws being passed, it clearly struck a chord with Michele.
View this post on Instagram
Moments before the #GucciCruise20 fashion show unfolding at Rome’s Capitoline Museums @museiincomuneroma, a look with ‘22.5.78’ refers to the date established of the Italian statute for the social protection of motherhood and the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, better known as statute 194. This jacket is created from @alessandro_michele’s continuing vision of freedom, equality and self-expression. Since founding @chimeforchange in 2013—the global campaign that represents and advocates for gender equality—@gucci has a longstanding commitment to women and girls by funding projects around the world to support sexual and reproductive rights, maternal health, and the freedom of individual choice. Because none of us can move forward if half of us are held back. Learn more about the global partners for sexual and family health rights the campaign is donating to in 2019, which can be found in @chimeforchange’s link in bio. #AlessandroMichele #MuseiCapitolini
A sweater went down the runway with the date 22.5.78 embolden across it. In a post shared by Gucci, they explained that it “refers to the date established of the Italian statue for the social protection of motherhood and the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, better known as statue 194.” Basically highlighting when abortions were granted for Italian women and families.
View this post on Instagram
‘My Body My Choice’ is a feminist slogan from the 70s which appears on the reverse of this jacket seen before the #GucciCruise20 fashion show by @alessandro_michele. This piece echoes the Creative Director’s continuing vision of freedom, equality and self-expression. Since founding @chimeforchange in 2013—the global campaign that represents and advocates for gender equality—@gucci has a longstanding commitment to women and girls by funding projects around the world to support sexual and reproductive rights, maternal health, and the freedom of individual choice. Learn more about the global partners for sexual and family health rights the campaign is donating to in 2019, which can be found in @chimeforchange’s link in bio. @museiincomuneroma #AlessandroMichele #MuseiCapitolini
He wasn’t shy and got even more bold with a blazer with the words on the back stating, “My body, my choice.” On Instagram, the brand explained the the piece “echoes the Creative Director’s continuing vision of freedom, equality, and self-expression.”
An embellished uterus even went down the runway (could this be a first?!). It cannot be mistaken that women’s rights was on the mind of Michele while creating this resort collection.
What do you think of his political statements through fashion? Would you wear any of these pieces? Take our poll below.
