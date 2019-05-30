CLOSE
R. Kelly Hit With More Serious Sex Crime Charges That Can Put Him Away for 30 Years!

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

Looks like R. Kellys worst year ever just got taken up a notch!

The Cook County prosecutors in Chicago just filled new charges against Robert Kelly adding an additional 11 felony counts to the already filed charges!  These new charges could carry a potential prison time of 30 years!

In January of 2010 the alleged offense happened but not many details are being shared about it at this time.  What is being shared is the fact that the new case comes with four counts of aggravated criminal assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force and if all that isn’t enough there is also three counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse with the victim is between the ages of 13-16 years old.

According to the Chicago-Sun Times, “The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts are all designated as Class X felonies that carry a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison for Kelly if he is convicted. The four cases filed in February were charged as lower-level felonies that had maximum sentences of up to seven years.”

Kelly has been experiencing plenty of legal troubles this year after Lifetime aired the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” causing a number of women to come forward saying that they were victims of sexual abuse from the singer.  Kelly is currently out on $1 million dollar bond after being indicted in February with other sex crimes.

R. Kelly Hit With More Serious Sex Crime Charges That Can Put Him Away for 30 Years! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com

