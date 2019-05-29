‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Kit Harington Checks into Wellness Retreat Following Series Finale

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has reportedly checked into a wellness facility to cope with “personal issues” following the end of the HBO series.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” a representative for Harington told Reuters.

The 32-year-old actor has been treated for “stress, exhaustion, and alcohol use” as he tried to deal with Game of Thrones ending, Page Six reports. The actor played the heroic Jon Snow throughout the eight seasons of the HBO epic, propelling him from a relative unknown to international superstar. Throughout that time, Harington has admitted that the newfound fame has been challenging for him.

“I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable,” he told Variety in an interview leading to the final season.

Harington would seek therapy during the fourth and fifth seasons of the show, where Snow was killed and later resurrected.

“I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f—ing act,” he said.

Harington checked in a luxury retreat in Connecticut, weeks before the series finale on May 19. His wife, GoT co-star Rose Leslie has been “extremely supportive” through his progress.

