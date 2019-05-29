CLOSE
Lil Wayne Announces 2019 Lil WeezyAna Music Festival Lineup

Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances

Source: Brian Stukes / ON-SITEFOTOS

Lil Wayne‘s hometown WeezyAna Fest will make its return for the fifth year, and he looks to make it larger than the last. The city of New Orleans has normally been blessed with a number of great musical acts over the decades and now WeezyAna is looking to grandiose heights come September.

Along with Wayne headlining, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and Megan Thee Stallion will also receive top billing. R&B star Trey Songz and buzzing female rap artists Kash Doll and Saweetie will also appear. The festival will take place at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 7.

The poster for the festival can be seen below:

Last year’s WeezyAna Fest was notable for the reconciliation between Wayne and Birdman following an ugly legal dispute that lasted over three years.

“I knew this day was going to come, but I didn’t know when it was going to come,” Birdman told the crowd while on stage with Wayne. “I’m sorry.”

Weezy would follow up that moment by releasing his long-awaited album, Tha Carter V.

Lil Wayne will also kick off a tour with punk icons blink-182, starting on June 27 through September 16.

Lil Wayne Announces 2019 Lil WeezyAna Music Festival Lineup was originally published on cassiuslife.com

