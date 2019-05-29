CLOSE
Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Dallas Police Chase Murder Suspect Captured

0 reads
Leave a comment

A murder suspect is now in custody after a police chase through Dallas this morning.

The chase began right around 11 a.m. after sources say Rowlett SWAT officers tried to assist Royse City police and Department of Public Safety troopers serve a capital murder warrant.

The suspect and another person escaped in a white car instead of surrendering.

Video surveillance from FOX 4 SKY cam showed officers chasing the car on Interstate 30 into Dallas. They went north on Highway 75, south again and around the city a few times before the car finally stopped near I-30 and Bobtown Road.

Both the driver and the passenger surrendered and were then taken into custody without any injuries.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About…
 2 hours ago
05.29.19
Lamar Odom Details Love Affair With Taraji P.…
 2 hours ago
05.29.19
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Helped Pay For The…
 20 hours ago
05.29.19
Lamar Odom Reveals In Memoir That He Once…
 23 hours ago
05.29.19
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams
 1 day ago
05.29.19
Off The Market: Raven Goodwin Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
05.29.19
Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Hosts The Group In…
 2 days ago
05.28.19
Shannade Clermont Recalls The Night Her Sugar Daddy…
 2 days ago
05.28.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Graduate Receives Master’s Degree, Law Degree In…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
GirlTrek Movement Inspires Black Women To Take Charge…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Black Male Media Project Empowers Black Men To…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
DaBaby Blesses Clout Chasing Rapper With A Bojangles…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
DaBaby did it AGAIN
 4 days ago
05.26.19
14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Mary Winston Becomes The First Black Woman To…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close