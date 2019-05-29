Dallas Police Chase Murder Suspect Captured

A murder suspect is now in custody after a police chase through Dallas this morning.

The chase began right around 11 a.m. after sources say Rowlett SWAT officers tried to assist Royse City police and Department of Public Safety troopers serve a capital murder warrant.

The suspect and another person escaped in a white car instead of surrendering.

Video surveillance from FOX 4 SKY cam showed officers chasing the car on Interstate 30 into Dallas. They went north on Highway 75, south again and around the city a few times before the car finally stopped near I-30 and Bobtown Road.

Both the driver and the passenger surrendered and were then taken into custody without any injuries.

