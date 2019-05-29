CLOSE
Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About Whitney Houston's Drug Use On "Black Monday"

Recently, during a roundtable sit down with The Hollywood Reporter, Regina Hall discussed quite a few things about her Hollywood journey. She shared the moments that make her realize that she’s made it, playing well-rounded women on television and then lastly, she spoke about speaking up when things don’t feel right for her.

There was a specific instance on her show, “Black Monday,” where they wanted Hall’s character, Dawn Darcy, to make a joke about the late pop-singer Whitney Houston.

She said, “There was a joke, and I can’t remember, but it was a joke I think about drugs and it was about Whitney Houston, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to say that. Artists give so much … and so to make fun of what was a challenge and an illness. … The great thing about our writers is they were like, ‘Absolutely. We’ll just do something else.’”

It’s a good thing they were willing to hear her out. We can think of some other people who should take notes. Looking at you Chris Rock.

When Houston passed, perhaps e didn’t realize the gravity of addiction. Maybe, as a society, we didn’t recognize that addiction is a disease, that changes the physiological structure of our bodies. But because it begins with a choice people often lack sympathy. And that’s really unfair and insensitive. Certainly writers can come up with funnier, more responsible, less cliched jokes.

Regina Hall has come a long way. According to IMBD, the Washington, D.C. native "graduated from Fordham University in 1992, and went on to earn a master's degree in journalism from New York University before shifting to an acting career. In 1997 at age 26, she began appearing in commercials, and then made the giant leap into movies. Her fame came with her role in the comedy-horror spoof Scary Movie." Her career took off from there and it doesn't look like she plans on slowing down anytime soon.

Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About Whitney Houston’s Drug Use On “Black Monday” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

