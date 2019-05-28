The NBA Finals are officially set between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and the surging Toronto Raptors. Star point guard Steph Curry share ties with the city of Toronto as well, living his childhood years there while his father played for the Raptors.

Ahead of Game 1 on Thursday, Steph Curry spoke to media on Monday about his relationship to the Toronto and his bond with the Raptors’ ambassador Drake.

“I spent sixth through eighth grade up there…I talked about it before, it’s always special going back up there. I still don’t think it’s sunk in this is for the Finals,” Curry spoke of Toronto, reminiscing of the days of where he would shoot around with a young Vince Carter before their home games.

When asked about Drake’s antics courtside during the Eastern Conference Finals, Curry didn’t take any issue with it. The two are good friends, dating back to the rapper name-dropping and coining the nickname “Chef Curry” on the 2015 loosie “0 to 100.”

“It’s a bit entertaining,” Curry said. “It’s a tricky situation with him being right there on the court. But at the end of the day, he’s having fun. You can’t hate on nobody having fun.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also poked fun of the Raptors’ super fan,

Steve Kerr is ready for Drake, he already made a call to him 😂 pic.twitter.com/hA67KuTG2b — ESPN (@espn) May 27, 2019

“I’m not worried about Drake. I called him on my cell phone earlier,” Kerr laughs before promising to tone down on the dad jokes.

Drake became a motivational factor in the Raptors Conference Final victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, getting under the skin of head coach Mike Budenholzer and trolling Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner, Wes Edens. Judging from Curry and Kerr, there’s not much for them to be concerned about.

The Raptors and Warriors will tip-off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto live on ABC at 9pm Thursday.

Steph Curry Reacts To Drake’s Courtside Antics Ahead Of NBA Finals was originally published on cassiuslife.com

