Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Helped Pay For The Funeral Of A Fan Who Died After Her Show

Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly done a good deed for the family of a fan.
HotNewHipHop reports that Thee Stallion gave money to assist with the funeral costs of a fan who was killed after her Washington D.C. show with Wale.
A fan posted a photo on Monday night on Twitter with the message, “So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion & was killed lastnight after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this.” The photo included Megan, Wale and a third man, presumed to be the woman’s cousin, Cyril.
The woman, who has the handle @GinaTheSavage on the social media network, shared a link for a GoFundMe campaign.
Megan then responded to the tweet saying, “I am so sorry for your lost His energy was amazing when we met”
Later, screenshots of Megan and @GinaTheSavage’s DMs appeared on The Shade Room, revealing that Megan sent $1,200 and said, “Let me kno if y’all still need more if it don’t make it high enough.”
What a great gesture by Meg.
